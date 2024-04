О человеческом достоинстве

Пару месяцев назад меня пригласили прочитать лекцию на Международном Геологическом Конгрессе (Ю. Корея, август 2024). Два дня назад я получил от организаторов письмо с требованием убрать российскую аффилиацию. Я отказался это делать - нельзя позволять себя унижать. Нельзя превращать науку в инструмент дискриминации. Привожу письмо от организаторов конгресса и мой ответ. Редакция АПН, также, для сведения читателей, приводит самостоятельно сделанный перевод указанных писем.



***

From: Scientific Committee <XXXXXXXX>

Sent: Friday, April 5, 2024 11:08 AM

Subject: [IGC 2024] Request for modification of your affiliation on the official website of IGC 2024





Dear Russian abstract submitters,





Warm greetings!





IGC 2024 Organizing Committee is very grateful for your submission of abstracts.





Nevertheless, we earnestly ask you to change your Russian affiliation to the other country's affiliation by 7th April, 2024 (UTC+9),





if possible.





If not, we cannot accept the abstracts from Russia during review period next week according to IUGS's policy.





If your abstacts are not accepted because of the nationality, your fee may be refunded.





Thank you again for your cooperation.





Sincerely,





IGC 2024 Organizing Committee

******





From: Artem Oganov

Sent: Friday, April 5, 2024 11:39 PM

To: XXXXXXXXXXXX

Subject: Fw: [IGC 2024] Request for modification of your affiliation on the official website of IGC 2024

Dear colleagues,





I am appalled, shocked and disappointed by your discrimination against Russian scientists. Such discrimination is against the spirit of science and is not compatible with the international status of the International Geological Congress that you are organizing.





While some people can be susceptible to xenophobia and hysteria induced by media and politicians, intellectuals should be above that. I hope that after a second thought you will agree that discrimination should have no place in science, in any international events, and more generally, in society - and will allow me and all other Russian scientists to use our Russian affiliations at IGC. Otherwise I will be unable to attend and will have to give this case maximum possible international publicity, in order to eradicate discrimination and racism from science.





P.S. I have never visited Korea, but visited other Asian countries (especially China) many times, and got used to their welcoming attitude and hospitality. I expected a similar attitude in South Korea, but your letter showed that perhaps I was wrong.





Cordially yours,